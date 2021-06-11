Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case: Siddharth Pithani applies for bail
others

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case: Siddharth Pithani applies for bail

Siddharth Pithani, former roommate of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, arrested in connection with the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) ongoing probe into the drug angle in the late actor’s death, has applied for bail
By Charul Shah
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 01:07 AM IST
HT Image

Siddharth Pithani, former roommate of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, arrested in connection with the Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) ongoing probe into the drug angle in the late actor’s death, has applied for bail. The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act court is likely to hear his bail plea on June 16.

According to NCB, Pithani was arrested on May 28 from Hyderabad under section 27 (A) of NDPS Act, 1985, for allegedly procuring drugs and helping the late actor get narcotics.

Pithani’s lawyer Taraq Sayyed has claimed that the charge is not applicable to his client as there was no evidence against him under that charge. Sayyed also said that Pithani is to get married on June 26.

Pithani’s was introduced to Rajput in 2017 by a friend of the late actor. In 2019, he came to Mumbai and stayed with Rajput for some time and worked on the actor’s Dreams 150 project.

Pithani was one of those who had reportedly found the actor’s body on June 14 last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Solar Eclipse 2021: Nasa shares stunning pics on Twitter, netizens chip in too

Had a hard day? Let this doggo with a bindi cheer you up

Google search on Sundar Pichai’s birthday has left some people baffled

Someone made chips curry and tweeple have mixed thoughts. Seen it yet?
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
Ramdev
Monsoon
Dingko Singh
WTC Final
Solar eclipse 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP