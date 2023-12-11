Suspected thief killed in police encounter in Assam

A suspected thief died after receiving multiple bullets during an encounter with police at Dergaon area in Assam’s Golaghat district on Sunday night, police said.

Police said the suspected thief suddenly attacked one officer and snatched his gun. (Representative Image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The person, identified by police as Lagan Sahani, was accused of several thefts and robberies. Police said that he was one of the most wanted criminals in the district.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

A team of Dergaon Police Station arrested Lagan on Sunday evening and he was taken along with them for further investigation. “He told us that he would show where all the theft items were kept. He also said that they have a team of thieves and he would help police in catching the others,” said a police officer familiar with the matter.

According to the police, Lagan guided them to a house near Dergaon town and when they started searching, he suddenly attacked one officer and snatched his gun. “He tried to escape with the help of the gun and we had to fire bullets on him in self-defence,” police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lagan was immediately taken to a local government hospital with multiple bullet injuries but the doctors declared him dead, police added.

Police said that the body has been sent to Golaghat Medical College for postmortem process and they are investigating the matter further.