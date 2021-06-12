Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Suspecting an affair, man pushes wife, daughter into Amritsar canal

On Saturday morning, the accused, who works as a sweeper, took his wife and daughter near the canal on the pretext of a walk. After finding a suitable opportunity, he pushed both the women into the canal, police have said
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 12, 2021 10:51 PM IST
Some passersby witnessed the incident and informed the police, which employed divers for retrieving the bodies. (HT PHOTO)

Amritsar The body of a 45-year-old woman was fished out from the Bohru Canal on the Amritsar-Chabhal Road on Saturday, while the police are searching to find the body of her 18-year-old daughter. The victim Manjit Kaur and her daughter Payal were pushed into the canal on Saturday morning by the former’s husband, Saga, who suspected his daughter of having a ‘loose’ character. The family resided in Guru Ram Das Nagar.

On Saturday morning, the accused, who works as a sweeper, took his wife and daughter near the canal on the pretext of a walk. After finding a suitable opportunity, he pushed both the women into the canal, police have said.

Some passersby witnessed the incident and informed the police, which employed divers for retrieving the bodies. After around four hours, Manjit’s body was recovered. “Our search operation is on to recover the daughter’s body. We fear she has drowned,” said Chatiwind station house officer (SHO) Manmeet Pal Singh.

He added, “Preliminary investigation has found that the younger of the victims had been in a relationship, and her father was opposed to the match. He used to doubt his daughter’s character leading to tension in the house.” A case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) against Saga at the Chatiwind Police Station.

