Home / Cities / Others / Three cops suspended for extortion in Agra

Three cops suspended for extortion in Agra

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
Jun 23, 2023 07:43 PM IST

Two sub inspectors and a constable were suspended after being found prima facie guilty in a probe ordered by commissioner of police regarding a case of extortion. A departmental probe has now been ordered against the three policemen.

Two sub inspectors and a constable were suspended after being found prima facie guilty in a probe ordered by commissioner of police regarding a case of extortion.

(Pic for representation)
(Pic for representation)

A departmental probe has now been ordered against the three policemen.

Reportedly, a truck owner had lodged a complaint against the accused police personnel for forcing him to pay 20,000 after they threatened to seize the vehicle during routine checking on finding its number plate in damaged condition.

The matter relates to an incident on June 18 when cops deployed near a petrol pump on Bodla Sikandra road stopped a truck with its back number plate damaged. The policemen on duty threatened to seize the truck following which the driver called up the truck owner. When the owner reached the spot, he was allegedly asked to pay 40,000, but finally, the deal was settled at 20,000 and the owner made the payment.

However, later the truck owner lodged a complaint with Agra police commissioner Dr Preetinder Singh and appeared before him. Dr Singh ordered DCP Suraj Rai to conduct probe. Prima facie, chowki incharge Gaurav Rathi, sub inspector Neeraj Kumar and constable Ravi Kumar were found guilty and were suspended.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
extortion prima facie
extortion prima facie
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out