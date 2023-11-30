close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Others / Sustainable e-waste management system in Sangam city soon

Sustainable e-waste management system in Sangam city soon

ByK Sandeep Kumar
Nov 30, 2023 06:36 PM IST

To deal with this problem, the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC) has begun efforts to implement a sustainable electronic waste management project in the city.

PRAYAGRAJ: With rapid urbanisation resulting in a large-scale generation of electronic waste, the management of e-waste is becoming a challenge in Sangam city. To deal with this problem, the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC) has begun efforts to implement a sustainable electronic waste management project in the city.

The PMC has initiated the process of engaging an end-to-end service provider for the management of e-waste generated within Prayagraj. (HT Photo)
The PMC has initiated the process of engaging an end-to-end service provider for the management of e-waste generated within Prayagraj. (HT Photo)

The PMC has initiated the process of engaging an end-to-end service provider for the management of e-waste generated within Prayagraj, said PMC officials. PMC has invited ‘expression of interest’ (EOI) from experienced firms interested in shouldering the responsibility of collection, transportation, processing, and reuse/scientific disposal of the e-waste. The initiative is in line with PMC’s commitment to achieving the goals of the ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ of 100% scientific processing of waste, said Uttar Kumar Verma, environment engineer, PMC.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

As part of the initiative, PMC wants to engage a firm that has experience in the collection, transportation, and processing of waste on a small, effective, and self-sustainable model, he added.

“The broad responsibilities of the firm engaged for the task would include carrying out electronic-waste management in residential, commercial, institutional, and industrial areas as well as from the secondary transfer station located in Prayagraj. The implementation model shall include the collection, transportation, processing, and disposal of e-waste in Prayagraj. The interested entities, operators, or NGOs can send their organisational profile along with the mechanism through which they wish to provide a feasible and sustainable solution along with the forms available in the EOI document uploaded on the E-tender website,” Verma explained.

The last date for the submission of EOI and their opening is December 5, 2023, and we expect the firm to get finalised by the year-end, he added.

Prayagraj Municipal area, spread over an area of about 380 sq kms, is divided into eight zones called. The population of Prayagraj as per the 2011 census was around 11 lakh. The current population is estimated to be approximately around 15 lakh.

The chosen firm would also be expected to undertake civil construction of the treatment/processing facility and operate it using suitable technology. “It will also be responsible for carrying out Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) activities for awareness and behavioral change and encourage citizens for source segregation of e-waste besides obtaining necessary permissions and approvals from the relevant authority for specific processes/machineries it proposes to use at the facility,” the PMC Environment Engineer said.

A dump of e-waste at a scrap dealer’s shop in Prayagraj (HT)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    K Sandeep Kumar

    K Sandeep Kumar is a Special Correspondent of Hindustan Times heading the Allahabad Bureau. He has spent over 16 years reporting extensively in Uttar Pradesh, especially Allahabad and Lucknow. He covers politics, science and technology, higher education, medical and health and defence matters. He also writes on development issues.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out