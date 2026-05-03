Swami Avimukteshwaranand’s 81-day Gau Suraksha Yatra to commence today

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati will embark on an 81-day “Gau Suraksha Yatra” (Cow Protection Yatra) from Gorakhpur on Sunday, aiming to mobilise public support for cow protection and advocate granting cows the status of “Rashtra Mata” (National Mother).

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati (File)

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The campaign, also described as the “Gavishti Yatra,” seeks to strengthen both social and legislative support for cow protection while emphasising the cow’s cultural and religious significance in India. The yatra is expected to cover all 403 assembly constituencies across Uttar Pradesh and pass through nearly 1.08 lakh villages to raise awareness about cow protection and related ground realities.

Event coordinator advocate Manish Pandey said preparations for the yatra have been completed. The programme will formally commence from the Bharat Mata Temple in Gorakhpur and will begin with a ritualistic worship of the Shankaracharya’s ‘charan paduka,’ followed by an address by the seer to devotees.

Ahead of the launch, Swami Avimukteshwaranand visited his ancestral village Pinki in Sahjanwa on Saturday as part of his outreach programme.

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{{^usCountry}} According to reports, he received a warm welcome from followers at several points along the route, particularly near Baghagada crossing. He later attended scheduled religious programmes and public interactions at Taramandal, where a large number of devotees gathered. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to reports, he received a warm welcome from followers at several points along the route, particularly near Baghagada crossing. He later attended scheduled religious programmes and public interactions at Taramandal, where a large number of devotees gathered. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Station house officer of Sahjanwa police station, Sanjay Kumar Mishra, confirmed that police personnel remained on alert along the route, with adequate security arrangements in place during the visit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Station house officer of Sahjanwa police station, Sanjay Kumar Mishra, confirmed that police personnel remained on alert along the route, with adequate security arrangements in place during the visit. {{/usCountry}}

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