Rains swell Kheri rivers; administration on alert

The Sharda, Ghaghra, and Mohana rivers in the Kheri district are swelling following heavy rains in Nepal’s mountainous areas. The rivers, however, are still flowing below dangerous levels, according to district officials on Thursday.

Kheri district officials carrying out anti-erosion exercise at Sujanpur village of Dhaurahra tehsil on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

Furthermore, the rising water level in the Ghaghra River has caused an erosion risk in Sujanpur, Lalapur, and other villages in the Dhaurahra tehsil. These villages are located on the right bank of the Ghaghra river, they added.

Dhaurahra tehsil itself is located between Ghaghra and Sharda rivers and is prone to floods and erosion during monsoons.

The district administration became alert when erosion reports loomed over Dhaurahra tehsil villages, especially in Sujanpur and Lalapur.

District magistrate of Kheri Mahendra Bahadur Singh rushed the irrigation department (flood division) officials to Sujanpur and Lalapur villages to erect anti-erosion structures to divert Ghaghra waters from the agricultural lands and human habitations.

He said on Thursday that two sensitive areas of 700 meters and 200 meters were identified in Sujanpur and Lalapur. Along the 700-meter sensitive area, 40 bamboo cutters were deployed to keep away the Ghaghra current, while in the hypersensitive area of the 200-meter stretch, EC bags with gabion-rope crates and tow balls were erected to divert the current.

He further added that the irrigation department as well as Dhaurahra authorities had been instructed to be on alert with a focus on water levels and to initiate all precautionary and relief works without any laxity.

Singh informed that till Thursday, flood and erosion situations were reported normal while all rivers were flowing below the danger mark.

Citing the reports from the Sharda barrage and the Girija barrage, the DM informed that Sharda in Pallia tehsil was flowing at the 154.13-meter mark which was below the danger mark of 154.59 meters.

He added that at Sharda barrage in Shardanagar, the river was at 134.60-meter level, much below the danger mark of 135.49-meter.

Similarly, at Girija barrage, the Ghaghra river was flowing at the 135.30-meter mark which was below the danger mark of 136.78-meter. DEOKANT PANDEY

