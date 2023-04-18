Home / Cities / Others / Free entry at centrally protected monuments in Agra today

Free entry at centrally protected monuments in Agra today

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
Apr 18, 2023 12:49 AM IST

To celebrate World Heritage Day, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will open an interpretation centre dedicated to Mughal Emperor Akbar at Sikandra, also known as Akbar’s Tomb in Agra.

In view of World Heritage Day, all the centrally protected monuments in Agra, including the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort, will allow free entry to visitors on Tuesday.

In view of World Heritage Day, all the centrally protected monuments in Agra, including the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort, will allow free entry to visitors on Tuesday. (HT File)
In view of World Heritage Day, all the centrally protected monuments in Agra, including the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort, will allow free entry to visitors on Tuesday. (HT File)

Besides, to celebrate the day, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will open an interpretation centre dedicated to Mughal Emperor Akbar at Sikandra, also known as Akbar’s Tomb in Agra.

“Archaeological Survey of India has been celebrating April 18 every year as the World Heritage Day with a view to create awareness among the masses about our rich heritage. The director general, Archaeological Survey of India has issued order via letter dated March 20 that no entry fees will be charged from visitors at the centrally protected monuments on World Heritage Day,” said Raj Kumar Patel, superintending archaeologist for Agra circle.

“We will have celebrations on World Heritage Day at Sikandra in Agra where an interpretation centre focused on the life of Mughal Emperor Akbar is to be inaugurated on Tuesday by former director ASI PBS Senger who will be the chief guest at the event,” said Patel.

“The celebration will begin with heritage walk at Akbar’s Tomb, Sikandra and the day will conclude with workshop on ‘Understanding lime mortar and its application’. BD Shukla, HoD, department of history and culture, Dr BR Ambedkar University, Prof Luvkush Mishra, dean IHTM (Dr BR Ambedkar University) and Prof SP Singh, principal St John’s College will attend the event,” stated Patel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
agra inauguration application archaeological survey of india awareness taj mahal world heritage day workshop chief guest director general agra fort + 9 more
agra inauguration application archaeological survey of india awareness taj mahal world heritage day workshop chief guest director general agra fort + 8 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out