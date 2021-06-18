Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Taj to remain open from Monday to Thursday only
others

Taj to remain open from Monday to Thursday only

While Friday is weekly closure, the monument will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday due to corona curfew in the state.
By HT Correspondent, Agra
UPDATED ON JUN 18, 2021 09:06 PM IST
A man takes a selfie with his family at Taj Mahal that reopened after authorities eased some restrictions in the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, in Agra. (ANI)

The monuments in Agra, including Taj Mahal, will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday in view of weekend partial corona curfew.

With Friday the weekly closure day, the Taj Mahal will open from Monday to Thursday unlike other monuments which will remain open from Monday to Friday till further orders are issued about weekend partial corona curfew, said Vasant Swarnkar, superintending archaeologist Archaeological Survey of India, Agra Circle.

Other monuments include Agra Fort, Fatehpur Sikri and Sikandra.

“Opening time of Taj Mahal is sunrise and closing time is sunset. But because of night curfew operative from 7 pm to 7 am next day, the gates of Taj Mahal open late at 7 am and for closure at 7 pm.Tourists are not allowed inside after 6 pm,” said an ASI official.

“The inflow of tourists increase manifold on weekend as on these days domestic tourists coming through expressways form a majority of visitors. The extended closure of three days at Taj would harm in a big way,” said Rajeev Tiwari from Paryatan Mitra.

Some relaxations are expected in the timing of the night curfew from June 21 in Uttar Pradesh. Also, the duration of night curfew would be from 9 pm to 7 am the next day.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Tiger rescued in Bihar released back into forest reserve, video goes viral

Vets shave nearly 3 kg of matted fur off stray dog. Watch

Pictures of fog inside Mammoth Cave in USA's Kentucky wow people

Dog scared of vacuum cleaner warns netizens about ‘monster’ in adorable video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP