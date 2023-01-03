‘Take strict action against drivers, owners of vehicles with fake permits’

LUCKNOW City’s divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob has directed concerned officials to inspect vehicles entering Lucknow from other districts. The instruction comes after several vehicles carrying goods were found crossing into the city illegally with fake permits.

Such vehicles entering Lucknow have raised concerns about traffic congestion and possible accidents on the outskirts of the city. To this end, Jacob has asked officials to confiscate the licence of the drivers of vehicles with fake permits. Owners of such vehicles will also be taken to task. In addition, vehicles with permits from the Lucknow RTO will be colour-coded differently so that they are more easily distinguished.