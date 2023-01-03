Home / Cities / Others / ‘Take strict action against drivers, owners of vehicles with fake permits’

‘Take strict action against drivers, owners of vehicles with fake permits’

others
Updated on Jan 03, 2023 10:17 PM IST

The instruction comes after several vehicles carrying goods were found crossing into the city illegally with fake permits

Divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob has issued directions. (HT Photo)
Divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob has issued directions. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW City’s divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob has directed concerned officials to inspect vehicles entering Lucknow from other districts. The instruction comes after several vehicles carrying goods were found crossing into the city illegally with fake permits.

Such vehicles entering Lucknow have raised concerns about traffic congestion and possible accidents on the outskirts of the city. To this end, Jacob has asked officials to confiscate the licence of the drivers of vehicles with fake permits. Owners of such vehicles will also be taken to task. In addition, vehicles with permits from the Lucknow RTO will be colour-coded differently so that they are more easily distinguished.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out