Tales of Hatha Yogis, embracing physical challenges as acts of extreme devotion

As the initial snan of Mahakumbh approaches, seers, mahants, naga sadhus, and kalpvasis have started gathering at the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati in Prayagraj. Many great ascetics and ‘Hatha Yogis’ have also arrived at the world’s largest fair, set to kick off on January 13. Aawahan Akhara Mahant Mahakal Giri (Ht Photo)

The tough sadhanas undertaken by these holy men, including standing for years without sitting or lying down, or keeping a hand raised skywards for years—often resulting in permanent deformities—are already drawing crowds of devotees. These acts, performed amidst the intense winter chill on the banks of Sangam, aim for the world’s well-being and human welfare.

The tradition of ‘Hatha Yog’ is especially prevalent in seven Shaivite Akharas. Monks from Juna, Mahanirvani, Niranjani, Aavahan, Anand, Atal and Shri Shambhu Panch Agni Akharas are renowned for practicing these Hatha Yogas as penance for humanity’s welfare, said Swami Hari Giri, secretary of the Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (Hari Giri faction) and patron of Shri Panch Dasnaam Juna Akhara.

“If a particular body part remains in the same position for an unusually long time, pain may persist for a few days. However, if the position becomes permanent, calcification leads to numbness, and the pain subsides,” explained Dr Ajay Rajpal, senior orthopedic specialist in Sangam City. He added, “Unbroken sadhana and strong determination are connected to mental feelings, whose physical effect is often not felt by the practioner unless effort is made to regain the original movement of the body part.”

Examples of extreme penance by seers in Mahakumbh Nagri

Mahant with right hand raised since 2011

With a wish for global and societal welfare, Mahant Radhe Puri of Juna Akhara has cliamed that he has been keeping his right hand raised skyward since 2011. His hand has become partly deformed and shrunken, resembling a stick. “The hand neither bends nor comes down and remains raised whether I am sleeping, awake, eating, drinking, or even traveling in a car,” shared Radhe Puri.

Hatha Yogi standing on one leg for 15 years

Naga Swami Bhagirathi Giri, also known as Naga Baba Khadeshwari of Atal Akhara, has reportedly been standing on one leg day and night continuously for the last three years, leaning on a swing. He sleeps on the swing itself and has resolved to continue his penance until atrocities against women and terrorism end. “I became a sanyasi at seven and have already performed Khadeshwari tapasya for 12 years. After a two-year break, I resumed and have been practicing Hatha Yoga standing on one leg for three years,” he explained.

Naga seer with left hand raised for nine years

Aawahan Akhara’s Mahant Mahakal Giri said that he kept his left hand raised for nine continuous years as part of his tapasya for global welfare, world peace, and the preservation of Sanatan Dharma. His hand now resembles a dried piece of wood, with crooked and tangled fingers and overgrown nails. “I took sanyas at seven and am currently 30 years old,” he shared.

Naga’s ‘jaldhara tapasya’ with 60 water pitchers amid winter chill

Every morning at 4:15 am, amidst freezing winds on the banks of Sangam, Naga Baba Pramod Giri of Atal Akhara performs Hatha Yog by bathing with dozens of pitchers of cold water. On January 2, he started his penance with 51 pots of water, increasing the number daily. By the end of his 24-day penance, he will bathe with 108 pots of water. In its ninth year, this tapasya aims for the welfare of the world and society. “I prepare the pots in the evening and bathe with cold Ganga water early each morning,” said Naga Baba, who is the current Mahant of Siddhpeeth Shri Handi Kunthi Wale Nangeshwar Baba Ki Dhuni, Rajasthan.

These acts of devotion and extreme penance continue to captivate the pilgrims at Mahakumbh, symbolising unparalleled dedication to spiritual and societal welfare.