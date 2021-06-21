Tamil Nadu illegal firecracker factory explosion leaves 3 dead, 2 injured

Two women and a five-year-old boy died in an explosion at an illegal firecracker unit on Monday morning in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district.

Two men were injured and are being treated at the Sivakasi government hospital. One of the injured is in a critical condition with more than 70% burn injuries.

The house where the blast occurred is located in Kalaignar Colony in Sattur which is about 20km away from the firecracker manufacturing hub of Sivakasi in the same district.

“They were operating [the factory] from inside a house,” Virudhunagar collector J Meghanatha Reddy told HT. “All of them were recovered from inside the house,” he said.

The explosion occurred around 8.30am on Monday and firefighters were pressed into service. Officials said that it was too early to ascertain the number of people involved in running this unit as they operated without a license.