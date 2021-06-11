Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tamil Nadu receives more Covid-19 vaccines to continue drive

After running dry once again with only 1,060 vaccines left in Chennai on Thursday, Tamil Nadu later in the day received 85,000 vaccines of Covishield, state health minister M Subramanian said
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 03:47 PM IST
File photo: A woman gets her first Jab of Covid-19 caccination. (Vipin Kumar /HT PHOTO)

After running dry once again with only 1,060 vaccines left in Chennai on Thursday, Tamil Nadu later in the day received 85,000 vaccines of Covishield, state health minister M Subramanian said.

“We distributed it immediately to districts and we will finish this in a day or two,” Subramanian said, adding, “We are told we will receive about three-lakh Covishield vaccines on Friday. If it arrives, we can continue vaccination for another two days, otherwise, we will have to halt.”

About 3.6-lakh Covishield vaccines are expected to arrive by 5.30 pm on Friday and will be used for the 18-45 age category. Only 2,327 people were vaccinated in Tamil Nadu on Thursday after fresh stocks of the vaccine came in. On the previous day, 12,609 people were inoculated.

On Thursday morning, 36 of Tamil Nadu’s 37 districts had no vaccines left except for Chennai. This is the second time when the state has had a close shave with suspending the vaccination drive but fresh stocks came in from the Union government, allowing the inoculation to continue.

Earlier on June 1, the state exhausted its vaccine supply and announced that it was suspending the inoculation drive between June 2 and 5. The Centre then sent about 5-lakh vaccines on the evening of June 1 and the vaccination drive continued.

As of June 10, the state has vaccinated 97,65,284 people. State health minister M Subramanian had said at a press conference on Thursday that though the Union government has instructed states not to reveal data of vaccine stocks, they were being transparent so that people are aware of the true situation and do not unnecessarily wait in queues to be vaccinated.

