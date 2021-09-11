Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Tarn Taran: BSF seizes 6 packets of heroin ‘dropped by Pak drone’
Tarn Taran: BSF seizes 6 packets of heroin ‘dropped by Pak drone’

BSF sources said that around 11.15pm, the personnel on duty had heard the sound of a flying object coming from Pakistan side. They also heard the sound of the consignment being dropped into a field.
By HT Correspondent, Tarn Taran
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 01:20 AM IST
Drone sightings have increased in the border areas of Punjab over the last few months. (Shutterstock/Representational image)

The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered six packets of heroin, allegedly dropped by a Pakistan drone, from the border outpost (BOP) Havelian in Tarn Taran district on Thursday night.

The drone was flying back to the Pakistan side, when the troops spotted it fired 14 rounds, officials said.

“On searching the area, the troops recovered six packets suspected to be heroin,” an official said.

Over the years, Havelian village, which is situated close to the border, has become notorious for cross-border drug smuggling. Many of its residents have been booked under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the most prominent among them being Ranjit Singh alias Rana, the kingpin of the biggest ever drug haul (532kg heroin) in the state.

