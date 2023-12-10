Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Others / Tata to invest 40,000 cr in Assam to set up semiconductor processing plant: CM

Tata to invest 40,000 cr in Assam to set up semiconductor processing plant: CM

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Dec 10, 2023 12:37 PM IST

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Tata Group and the state Government had several discussions on the project and they have selected some locations as well

The Tata Group of industries has submitted an application to set up a semiconductor processing plant in Assam with an investment of 40,000 crore, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (File Photo)

“This will be a game-changer. My gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his continuous guidance in transforming our state,” Sarma wrote on microbloggig site X.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Sarma said that Tata Group and Assam Government had several discussions on this and they have selected some locations as well.

“Tata Group has informed that after discussing with us, they have placed a proposal before the central government about their interest to invest in Assam. The final decision will be taken by the central government,” he said.

He further said that Tata group has assured that irrespective of building the industry, they are going to employ at least 1,000 youths from Assam.

“As a good will gesture, they have employed 1,000 youths from Assam and this will be a base for them. If they start the industry, they’ll have a ready workforce from Assam,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP