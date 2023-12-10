Tata to invest 40,000 cr in Assam to set up semiconductor processing plant: CM

The Tata Group of industries has submitted an application to set up a semiconductor processing plant in Assam with an investment of ₹40,000 crore, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (File Photo)

“This will be a game-changer. My gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his continuous guidance in transforming our state,” Sarma wrote on microbloggig site X.

Sarma said that Tata Group and Assam Government had several discussions on this and they have selected some locations as well.

“Tata Group has informed that after discussing with us, they have placed a proposal before the central government about their interest to invest in Assam. The final decision will be taken by the central government,” he said.

He further said that Tata group has assured that irrespective of building the industry, they are going to employ at least 1,000 youths from Assam.

“As a good will gesture, they have employed 1,000 youths from Assam and this will be a base for them. If they start the industry, they’ll have a ready workforce from Assam,” he added.

