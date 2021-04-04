TDP asks HC to monitor CBI probe into murder of CM Jagan’s uncle

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Saturday urged the Andhra Pradesh High Court to review the progress of the probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the murder of former MP YS Vivekananda Reddy, uncle of chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. YS Vivekananda Reddy was murdered on March 15 , 2019 at his house in Pulivendula.

“Narreddy Sunitha, daughter of Viveka (as the former MP is better known), is going from pillar to post in New Delhi, seeking to know the progress of the investigation into her father’s death. It was unfortunate that she was pleading with the media in Delhi to investigate her father’s death,” TDP politburo member and general secretary Varla Ramaiah said.

Ramaiah said it was unfortunate that no headway was made in the case even a year after the case was handed over to the CBI by the state High Court.

He pointed out that soon after Viveka’s murder weeks before the assembly elections in the state, Jagan Reddy tried to gain political mileage by pointing an accusing finger at the then TDP government and filed a petition in the High Court demanding a CBI inquiry into his uncle’s murder.

“But after he became the chief minister in May 2019, Jagan withdrew the petition in the High Court withdrawing his demand. Does it not mean he was aware of the killers?” Ramaiah asked.

He requested the High Court to intervene in the matter and direct the CBI to expedite the investigation, in view of the growing suspicions among the people that the probe was being suppressed deliberately.

On Friday, Sunitha told reporters in Delhi that she had met with the top CBI officials and requested them to speed up the investigation into her father’s death. She expressed several doubts over the slow progress of the probe and even alleged that some people were pressuring her to give up her fight for a speedy probe.

“It was purely a political murder. So far, not a single person has been arrested or questioned. A key witness in the case died last year and we suspect he was murdered. If the investigation is delayed, there would be no further witnesses in the case in future,” she said.

Sunitha said she was shocked when a senior police official told her not to press further on her father’s murder case. “He said such political killings are very common in Kurnool and Kadapa. He told me to forget whatever had happened and drop the case in the interest of my children’s future,” she said.

“My father was an ex-MP and ex-minister. He was the brother of former chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy and uncle of present chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. If the CBI cannot crack this murder case even after a year, what will become of the cases pertaining to the common people?” she asked.