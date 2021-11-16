Teenage girl found dead in Meerut

MEERUT A 17-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and then strangulated to death during a wedding at a banquet hall under Bhawanpur police station in Meerut on Monday night. The girl’s body was found in a bathroom of the banquet hall, police said.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Meerut, Prabhakar Choudhary said a case under section 302 of the IPC had been registered against an unidentified person on the complaint of the girl’s family.

“The body has been sent for the postmortem examination and sections of rape will be added on the basis of the medical report,” said Choudhary while adding that investigation was being carried out keeping in mind every possible angle.

Meanwhile, people attending the marriage party thrashed a constable, who was spotted in a room attached to the bathroom where the girl’s body was found. He was allegedly drunk. “The constable has been admitted to hospital and his condition was stated to be critical. He told police that he was invited to the marriage and resting in the room after consuming alcohol and didn’t know anything about the incident,” the SSP said.

According to police, wedding ceremony of a girl was on in the banquet hall under Bhawanpur police station on Monday night. Family members noticed that the 17-year-old niece (girl) of the groom was missing from the ceremony. When they launched a search, her body was found in the bathroom. The cops later sealed the banquet hall after preliminary investigation.