Home / Cities / Others / Tej Pratap visits Shahabuddin’s native place, meets son
others

Tej Pratap visits Shahabuddin’s native place, meets son

PATNA RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s elder son and state’s former health minister Tej Pratap Yadav on Thursday visited the family of former Siwan MP Mohammed Shahabuddin, who died recently in Delhi, at their native village Pratappur in Siwan district
By Anirban Guha Roy
UPDATED ON MAY 13, 2021 10:15 PM IST
HT Image

PATNA

RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s elder son and state’s former health minister Tej Pratap Yadav on Thursday visited the family of former Siwan MP Mohammed Shahabuddin, who died recently in Delhi, at their native village Pratappur in Siwan district.

Shahabuddin, a strongman, had represented Siwan Lok Sabha constituency for RJD several times. He was lodged in Tihar jail in the national capital following his conviction in a murder case.

Close aides of Tej Pratap said he has had a long chat with Shahabuddin’s son Osama. RJD MLAs Awadh Bihari Choudhary, Jitendra Rai, Chotelal Rai and Surendra Yadav were also present.

PATNA

RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s elder son and state’s former health minister Tej Pratap Yadav on Thursday visited the family of former Siwan MP Mohammed Shahabuddin, who died recently in Delhi, at their native village Pratappur in Siwan district.

Shahabuddin, a strongman, had represented Siwan Lok Sabha constituency for RJD several times. He was lodged in Tihar jail in the national capital following his conviction in a murder case.

Close aides of Tej Pratap said he has had a long chat with Shahabuddin’s son Osama. RJD MLAs Awadh Bihari Choudhary, Jitendra Rai, Chotelal Rai and Surendra Yadav were also present.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Video of dog and deer’s unique friendship is winning hearts. Watch

Patient doggo waits eagerly for human to throw ball. Clip is a giggle-fest

Nasa’s post about 4.5-billion-year-old asteroid may leave you intrigued

Butter chicken cake leaves netizens impressed. Seen it yet?
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP