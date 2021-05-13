Tej Pratap visits Shahabuddin’s native place, meets son

PATNA

RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s elder son and state’s former health minister Tej Pratap Yadav on Thursday visited the family of former Siwan MP Mohammed Shahabuddin, who died recently in Delhi, at their native village Pratappur in Siwan district.

Shahabuddin, a strongman, had represented Siwan Lok Sabha constituency for RJD several times. He was lodged in Tihar jail in the national capital following his conviction in a murder case.

Close aides of Tej Pratap said he has had a long chat with Shahabuddin’s son Osama. RJD MLAs Awadh Bihari Choudhary, Jitendra Rai, Chotelal Rai and Surendra Yadav were also present.

