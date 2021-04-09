Tejashwi urges Guv to dismiss Nitish govt over violence against MLAs

PATNA

Three days after seeking the Assembly Speaker’s attention towards the alleged assault on legislators by police in the state legislature premises, leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Friday tweeted a letter that he had sent to Governor Fagu Chauhan seeking dismissal of the state government and stern action against the officials for the unprecedented violence on March 23.

In a two-page letter that was written on April 3 and posted on Twitter today, Yadav alleged that the way the government got the Bihar Special Armed Police Bill, 2021, passed by the Assembly by giving a free hand to police personnel to brutally assault the MLAs was dangerous for the democracy. A video footage of the incident was also sent along with the letter.

He said some of the leaders were thrashed in such a way that they had to be admitted in hospital for treatment. “One of the MLAs, who was admitted in the ICU of PMCH after the violence, is still under treatment. Many lady MLAs were pulled up by hair and dragged out of the assembly premises,” said the RJD leader.