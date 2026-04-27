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Telangana CM Reddy warns no leniency in drug cases

Telangana CM Reddy warns no leniency in drug cases

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 09:04 pm IST
PTI |
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Hyderabad, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday, citing a recent bust at a farmhouse here allegedly involving a TDP MP and a former BRS MLA, said the state government is taking strict action against law violators to curb the drug menace.

Telangana CM Reddy warns no leniency in drug cases

Speaking after inaugurating the city police's 'Spandana teams', he asked police officials to act swiftly and arrest anyone on the wrong side of the law, even if the person is influential.

He said his government established the EAGLE FORCE soon after it assumed office.

"We don't spare anyone, even if they are public representatives or big celebrities. We don't look at their status. We are acting tough against those who commit crimes. You know that we recently arrested some public representatives and sent them to jail. We have also arrested some prominent persons," he said.

Former BRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy was arrested along with two others following the alleged drug bust at a farmhouse in Moinabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad in March this year.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla recently suggested incorporating a column in school admission forms seeking an undertaking that applicants would not abuse drugs or other intoxicating substances, the CM said.

He observed that taking action against celebrities would send a strong message, rather than merely filing cases against 1,000 people.

"File cases and ensure the person remains behind bars for a year. Then there will be responsibility and fear in society. You have to control those who do not realise their responsibility," he said.

If there is no fear and responsibility, it will lead to unchecked and irresponsible behaviour, he added.

The CM reiterated that the government would take strict action against law violators, even if the accused belonged to influential political, business, or official families.

Under the all-women 'Spandana teams' initiative, team members will immediately respond to emergency distress calls, reach the victims, provide assistance, and take the accused into custody if they are found at the spot.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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