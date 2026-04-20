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Telangana govt aims to make state top tourism destination: Minister Krishna Rao

Telangana govt aims to make state top tourism destination: Minister Krishna Rao

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 06:38 pm IST
PTI |
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Hyderabad, Telangana Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Monday said the state government aims to make the state a top tourism destination in the country by implementing comprehensive master plans for Spiritual, Heritage, and other Special Tourism Areas.

Telangana govt aims to make state top tourism destination: Minister Krishna Rao

The government would also create an investment-friendly environment, he said.

Krishna Rao said the vision of the government, under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, is to transform Telangana into a world-class tourism hub by 2047.

The minister, who held a meeting with tourism officials here, said the government would implement comprehensive master plans for six STAs, including Spiritual, Heritage, Eco-Wellness, Crafts, Water, and Buddhist circuits, an official release said.

He directed officials to accelerate the completion of ongoing tourism projects across the state to ensure that they are made accessible to people soon.

He scrutinised the progress of projects funded by the state government, the Central Government, and Public-Private Partnerships .

During the session, officials presented a detailed PowerPoint presentation outlining the progress of various initiatives, including a district-wise breakdown of works totalling an estimated cost of 274.93 crore, the release said.

The Buddhist circuits include significant historical sites like Kondapur, Dhulikatta, Karukonda, Nelakondapalli, Buddhavanam, Phanigiri, and Gajulabanda, the release added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Telangana govt aims to make state top tourism destination: Minister Krishna Rao
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