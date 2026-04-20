Hyderabad, Telangana Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Monday said the state government aims to make the state a top tourism destination in the country by implementing comprehensive master plans for Spiritual, Heritage, and other Special Tourism Areas. Telangana govt aims to make state top tourism destination: Minister Krishna Rao

The government would also create an investment-friendly environment, he said.

Krishna Rao said the vision of the government, under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, is to transform Telangana into a world-class tourism hub by 2047.

The minister, who held a meeting with tourism officials here, said the government would implement comprehensive master plans for six STAs, including Spiritual, Heritage, Eco-Wellness, Crafts, Water, and Buddhist circuits, an official release said.

He directed officials to accelerate the completion of ongoing tourism projects across the state to ensure that they are made accessible to people soon.

He scrutinised the progress of projects funded by the state government, the Central Government, and Public-Private Partnerships .

During the session, officials presented a detailed PowerPoint presentation outlining the progress of various initiatives, including a district-wise breakdown of works totalling an estimated cost of 274.93 crore, the release said.

Krishna Rao issued several key directives to officials to adhere strictly to monthly timelines for all proposed and ongoing projects to ensure time-bound completion.

To create innovative attractions, he urged the department to explore the feasibility of constructing Cantilever Glass Viewpoints, similar to those found in Russia and China, at high-altitude locations and scenic water bodies.

The spiritual circuit includes temple towns and sites such as Yadagirigutta, Bhadrachalam, Basara, Vemulawada, Alampur-Somasila, Ramappa, Kaleshwaram, and Medak.

The heritage circuit focuses on heritage sites at Warangal, Nalgonda, Palakurthi, Karimnagar, the Charminar Cluster, and the Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Medchal Cluster.

For Eco-Wellness, the plan covers Siddipet, the Nallamala Circuit, Sriram Sagar, and Jannaram. The tribal circuit includes Nagarjuna Sagar, Vikarabad, and Mahabubnagar.

The crafts sector highlights crafts villages of Pochampally, Narayanpet, and Gadwal-Kothakota, whereas the water circuits encompass the Koratikal, Kuntala, Pochera, and Gayatri waterfalls.

The Buddhist circuits include significant historical sites like Kondapur, Dhulikatta, Karukonda, Nelakondapalli, Buddhavanam, Phanigiri, and Gajulabanda, the release added.

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