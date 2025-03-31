Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ten arrested for drug trafficking in Manipur: Police

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 31, 2025 09:11 AM IST

Police added that the movement of 283 vehicles carrying essential items along NH-2 is being monitored while strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations

Ten people were arrested for their involvement in trafficking of drugs in Manipur, police said.

174 soap cases of suspected brown sugar were seized in connection with the case. (Representative file photo)
174 soap cases of suspected brown sugar were seized in connection with the case. (Representative file photo)

“On 29.03.2025, Manipur Police arrested 04 (four) poppy cultivators, namely, (i) Janggoulen Kipgen (41), (ii) Letginlal Kipgen (41), (iii) Kamginlen Kipgen (25), (iv) Thangminlen Kipgen (34) in connection with a case registered in Kangpokpi-PS, Kangpokpi District regarding illegal poppy cultivation in Songjang village, IT road under Kangpokpi-PS, Kangpokpi District”, the official X account of Manipur Police posted.

“On 29.03.2025, Manipur District Police arrested 06 (six) drug traffickers, namely, (i) Khaikahao Kipgen @ John (40), (ii) Letgoumang Touthang @ Amon (33), (iii) Aabi Baral (28), (iv) Jitten Kharka (22), (v) L H Ranirou (42) and (vi) Leah Chao (44) in connection with a case registered at Kangpokpi-PS, Kangpokpi District. 174 (one hundred and seventy-four) soap cases of suspected Brown Sugar were seized in connection with the case. A four-wheeler was also seized”, Manipur Police added in another post.

Also Read: About 1,800 people arrested in Tripura for smuggling contraband, growing cannabis: State

During the operation, 3 heavy mortar launchers (country made), 5 metal IED, one IED, 5kg of plastic IED, one 7.62mm country made pistol with magazine, one 7.65mm pistol with magazine, four AK-47 ammunition, six SLR ammunition, six 12 bore ammunition, 200grams of gunpowder, two helmets, two BPJ harness from Molnom-Senam were recovered on Saturday. Five metal IED and one plastic IED were destroyed in situ and remnants deposited at Tengnoupal police station.

Police added that the movement of 283 vehicles carrying essential items along NH-2 is being monitored while strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and a security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

A total of 112 checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hills and valleys.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Ten arrested for drug trafficking in Manipur: Police
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 31, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On