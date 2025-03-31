Ten arrested for drug trafficking in Manipur: Police

Ten people were arrested for their involvement in trafficking of drugs in Manipur, police said. 174 soap cases of suspected brown sugar were seized in connection with the case. (Representative file photo)

“On 29.03.2025, Manipur Police arrested 04 (four) poppy cultivators, namely, (i) Janggoulen Kipgen (41), (ii) Letginlal Kipgen (41), (iii) Kamginlen Kipgen (25), (iv) Thangminlen Kipgen (34) in connection with a case registered in Kangpokpi-PS, Kangpokpi District regarding illegal poppy cultivation in Songjang village, IT road under Kangpokpi-PS, Kangpokpi District”, the official X account of Manipur Police posted.

“On 29.03.2025, Manipur District Police arrested 06 (six) drug traffickers, namely, (i) Khaikahao Kipgen @ John (40), (ii) Letgoumang Touthang @ Amon (33), (iii) Aabi Baral (28), (iv) Jitten Kharka (22), (v) L H Ranirou (42) and (vi) Leah Chao (44) in connection with a case registered at Kangpokpi-PS, Kangpokpi District. 174 (one hundred and seventy-four) soap cases of suspected Brown Sugar were seized in connection with the case. A four-wheeler was also seized”, Manipur Police added in another post.

Also Read: About 1,800 people arrested in Tripura for smuggling contraband, growing cannabis: State

During the operation, 3 heavy mortar launchers (country made), 5 metal IED, one IED, 5kg of plastic IED, one 7.62mm country made pistol with magazine, one 7.65mm pistol with magazine, four AK-47 ammunition, six SLR ammunition, six 12 bore ammunition, 200grams of gunpowder, two helmets, two BPJ harness from Molnom-Senam were recovered on Saturday. Five metal IED and one plastic IED were destroyed in situ and remnants deposited at Tengnoupal police station.

Police added that the movement of 283 vehicles carrying essential items along NH-2 is being monitored while strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and a security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

A total of 112 checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hills and valleys.