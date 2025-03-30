About 1,800 people arrested in Tripura for smuggling contraband, growing cannabis: State

Total 1,797 people, including 1,626 men and 171 women, have been arrested over two years since March 2023 for their alleged involvement in the smuggling of contraband items and growing cannabis, according to a report recently presented by the state home department in the Assembly. Representational image.

Among the arrested, ten people have been sentenced by different courts in the state.

From March 2023 to February 2025, 994 cases related under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) were lodged at different police stations in Tripura, the report stated.

In the last three years till February, the police submitted 1,445 charge sheets related to NDPS cases.

For people involved in cannabis cultivation, using and smuggling of contraband items, the penalty is up to ten years of rigorous imprisonment, which may extend till 20 years. In addition, a fine of ₹1-2 lakh is also imposed.

The state government seized various contraband items in three years (2022-2024), including 1.54 lakh kg of cannabis, 4.82 lakh cough syrup bottles, 25. 01 lakh Yaba tablets and destroyed cannabis plants spread across 5,853.94 hc of land.

Tripura shares 856 km of international border with Bangladesh, including land based and riverine border, much of which is covered with barbed wire fence except a few patches which are still unfenced due to local disputes.

Human trafficking, arms smuggling, drug smuggling, cattle and other livestock trafficking are among the major trans-border crimes.

Earlier in 2023, CM Manik Saha said drug traffickers use Tripura as their corridor for smuggling as the state is surrounded by the Bangladesh border.