Tenant thrashes residents in Tulip Orange society over parking

Gurugram

Badshahpur police on Sunday registered a complaint against 12 people, including a tenant of Tulip Orange Society, for allegedly thrashing three residents of the gated society in Sector 70 on Sunday evening.

Police said the incident took place around 5pm over a parking issue. An FIR had not been lodged in the case, at the time of filing of this copy, with police stating that they are still investigating the matter.

In the police complaint submitted to the Badshahpur police station, a copy of which is with the Hindustan Times, the Tulip Orange resident welfare association (RWA) has stated that a resident, who was living on rent in the society since 2018, had been parking five to eight cars within the society premises illegally, which blocked the pathway for other residents and had been causing them difficulties.

The complaint further stated that around 5pm on Sunday, the tenant, identified first threatened and then thrashed the president of the RWA Padma Achuthan Binu and two other residents, when they objected to the illegal parking.

“The incident happened when the RWA president,Padma Achuthan Binu, had objected to the illegal parking and asked the tenant to move the cars. The tenant started beating up the president and was soon joined by around 10 other men. Some of the men were carrying guns and revolvers and threatened kill Binu and the others,” stated the complaint filed with the police.

The complaint further said that the accused also allegedly misbehaved with some female residents of the society and passed lewd comments, made obscene gestures and made their videos, without their consent. It also stated that the accused were threatening residents in the presence of police.

As per the RWA, two residents suffered minor injuries in the squabble, with the third suffering a fracture on his left leg..

“The three residents have been taken to the civil hospital by the police for a medical check-up. The residents of the society and the tenant are all present at the Badshahpur police station. We are trying to register an FIR in the matter,” said Sruthi Jain, joint secretary, Tulip Orange society.

Subhash Boken, Gurugram police spokesperson said that police is investigating the case. “No case has been filed yet. We are recording statement of all persons, including the president of the RWA Padma Achuthan Binu and the residents, “ he said.

“A tenant in Tulip Orange had been parking 5 to 8 cars inside the society premises forcibly. On objections being raised to this, he along with 8-10 others attacked the RWA president and two other residents. He also used fire arms to threaten the president and others.A police team arrived at the scene and upon checking multiple fire arms were recovered from his residence,” said Cdr Atul Kumar Rohatgi, general secretary, Tulip Orange RWA.

The police said two revolvers and two rifles had been recovered from the tenant’s apartment during a search and they were yet to ascertain whether the firearms were licenced.