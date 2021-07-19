Tenders’ deadline for Jica’s Mula-Mutha project extended for 4th time

PUNE The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)-funded Mula-Mutha river project has been extended for the fourth time in the last seven months, as the Central government has not given its approval for the project tenders.

PMC has estimated the project cost at ₹1,511 crore due to the delays. The actual project cost was ₹990.26 crore.

The corporation drainage department floated a first tender in February 2021. However, the second wave of Covid-19 situation and the restriction imposed thereof, did to see any response from companies. Therefore, it was extended twice.

After that, companies posted queries in pre-tender documents. So, PMC extended the deadline to clarify queries.

Jagdish Khanore, Jica project head said, “It is global tender and big companies like L&T, Tata and Toshiba are interested. Some of the companies raised queries in pre-tender documents which we cleared and sent to the central government’s National River Cleaning Directorate for approval. They also raised some queries which have been cleared and it was then sent to the Central government for final approval. It has been sent three days ago. Therefore, we extended the tender deadline for the fourth time by one month.”

The project was sanctioned by the Central government under the the National River Conservation plan (NRCP) in 2015.

Under the JICA project, the PMC will construct 11 new sewage treatment plants (STPs) in different parts of the city to reduce the pollution of Mula-Mutha.

The project will create an additional treatment capacity of 396 million litres per day (MLD) over the existing treatment capacity of 477 MLD laying of 113.6 km of sewer lines and renovation/rehabilitation of four existing intermediate pumping stations.