Tension prevails in Nagaland following death of 14 in botched security op

Hundreds of mourners joined Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio and defied curfew to to pay their last respect to 14 civilians shot dead by security personnel during a botched operation and confrontation with the local villagers on Saturday and Sunday.

An elite military commando unit shot dead six coal miners returning to their homes in Mon districts of Nagaland state on Saturday, believing they were targeting insurgents.

Army has said the miners were killed after they laid an ambush following “credible intelligence” of an armed insurgent group moving in the area.

Another eight people were killed by troops when they were confronted by a furious crowd, with a soldier also killed and three army vehicles set ablaze.

Hundreds of locals carried the victims’ coffins to the helipad ground in Mon district headquarters to conduct prayers, as a curfew imposed on Sunday afternoon was lifted partially during the three-hour public funeral. Curfew was lifted specifically for the localitty where the funeral was held, deputy commissioner Mon Thavaseelan K told HT.

On Monday, for the second day, solemn street protests and candle-light marches were held across the state for the victims. A police officer described the ground situation as “tense but under control”.

A six-hour ‘bandh’ (shutdown) called by Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) to protest the killing passed off peacefully, despite minor skirmishes between students and security forces in some places.

Speaking to reporters, NSF president Kegwayhun Tep and general secretary Siipuni Ng. Philo said the shutdown was to protest the shooting down of civilians and in solidarity with the family of victims.

“The sole purpose of this bandh was to display our grief, our anger and our sentiments ... Naga people are free people and we have every right to defend what we have,” they said.

During the six-hour bandh, the NSF also put up banners and placards some of which read, “We stand in solidarity with our Naga brethren – The innocent civilians who were brutally killed at Oting village, Mon district”, “Nagas have every right to live in peace”.

In Mokokchung district, the Ao Students Conference condemning the “massacre of innocent civilians” held a silent procession demanding justice and revocation of AFSPA.

Besides, the six-hour shutdown call of NSF, other civil societies and tribal bodies also imposed bandh in the respective areas with Dimapur Chamber of Commerce and Industries enforcing total bandh in Dimapur for 12 hours and Lotha Hoho imposing band in Wokha district.

Addressing a mass funeral service held in Mon for the 14 victims, Rio said the state continues to be declared a “disturbed state” every year due to the vexed Naga political issue and insurgency.

On the killing of the 14 civilians, Rio asked people to have faith in the state government and said the special investigation team (SIT) will probe every angel and action will be taken under all the accused. He assured that protection under AFSPA will not apply for the first time.

“The army has admitted that they made a mistake and the whole world is watching the developments,” he said.

The chief minister also mentioned that the commander of the army’s 3 Corps headquarters had personally asked him to convey to the Naga public that the army will also be conducting a proper inquiry into the shooting and punishment will be given.

Rio said the sacrifice made by 14 innocent Konyak-Naga brothers will never be forgotten and December 4 and 5 will remain black days for all Nagas.

He said this while referring to the decision of Konyak Union (the apex tribal body of the district) which had declared to observe these two days as “Black Day” every year. The Konyak Union had termed the shooting incidents an atrocity beyond reasoning and a deliberate crime against humanity.

The CM also announced ₹5 lakh as ex-gratia to the victims’ families and added that the Central government will give ₹11 lakh. He assured a government job to each to the victim families.