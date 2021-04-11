Terror-outfit behind killings of Sopore MC councillors busted

J&K Police on Friday said the network that was involved in the attack on councillors, at Sopore municipal council last month, has been busted and its over-ground workers were nabbed. Police have also recovered the vehicle and a bike used in the attack.

The attack, in which two councillors and a cop had lost their lives, had taken place on March 29.

“Soon after the attack, multiple cordon and search operations (CASOs) were launched by the police and security forces at Dangepora, Brath Kalan, Sidiq Colony Sopore, Model Town, Batpora and many suspects were picked up for questioning. During the questioning of a suspect Ashiq Ahmad Pandith of Dangerpora, it was revealed that the militants, namely Mudasir Pandith alias Maaz, along with a foreign terrorist namely Asrar, had stayed at his residence for three days and planned the attack,” the police said in a briefing on Saturday.

He said that during questioning, the name of another suspect Junaid Ah Shusha of Sopore also came up. “He disclosed that he came in contact with Mudasir Pandith in the month of November 2020 at the residence of his cousin, Umair Ashiq at Sopore. Pandith along with his two foreign terrorists Ahmad and AbuSariya stayed for the night on instructions of Sayeed Imran, an OGW of LeT outfit.”

Police said that Junaid and Ashiq were convinced by Mudasir Pandith alias Maaz to work for LeT and they were introduced to Sajid Ali, POK-handler of LeT. “Upon Imran’s disclosure, Umair Ashiq and Sayeed Imran were picked up and confessed that both of them were indeed working for LeT and were providing logistic support to banned organisation to strengthen their hold/network in main town Sopore.”

According to the police, he further revealed that they had conducted the reccee of Lone Complex Sopore on the directions of Maaz and Sajid.

“Another hardcore over ground worker, Shakir Yousuf Bhat was apprehended who further revealed that he is cousin of Mudasir Pandith and prior to his joining with terrorists ranks they were working together as mechanic at Sopore and was in touch with him since then.”

Police spokesman said that he told the police on March 28 evening, Shakir along with his friend Feroz Ahmed Bhat went to Dangerpora to bring Mudasir and his foreign terrorist to Batpora and stayed at the residence of Feroz Ahmad Bhat for the night.

“From their stay at Feroz’s home, they again communicated with other OGW’s about conducting physical recce and directed Junaid and Syed Imran to remain present near the Municipal office. Next day Shakir took Mudasir Pandith and foreign terrorist on his bike following interiors roads, in order to avoid security check points where his other associates were waiting for them. Before entering the complex Mudasir Pandith asked the duo ( Junaid & Imran ) to go inside and to get latest information regarding the presence of Police personal and councillors.

Police said that around 12.48 hours they went inside the complex and indiscriminately opened fire on Police personal and councillors resulting on spot death of Riyaz Ahamd Pir, SPO Shafat Ahmad and seriously injured another councillor Shamus Din Pir who later succumbed to his injuries. “Later they boarded Shakir’s bike and escaped into Syedpora orchards using interior roads.”