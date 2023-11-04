‘Testament to ancient bonding between two nations’, says Assam CM on Bhutan King’s visit

Bhutan’s Royal King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk on Friday visited Assam for the first time and the chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called this a testament to the “ancient bonding between the two nations”.

Royal King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk is on a three-day trip to Assam (Twitter/@MEAIndia)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Druk Gyalpo, head of state of the Kingdom of Bhutan, accompanied by senior officials of the Bhutan government, landed in Guwahati on Friday and was welcomed by CM Sarma and his cabinet ministers at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport. Sarma accompanied the Bhutan King in several cultural events and also hosted a special meeting.

“Druk Gyalpo’s visit is a great honour for Assam. This visit is a testament to the ancient bonding between our nations,” Sarma wrote on X.

According to Sarma, they discussed infrastructure partnerships, cooperation in healthcare etc.

“Our bonding is exemplified by academic linkages, infrastructure partnerships, cooperation in healthcare and we shared spiritual heritage and people-to-people ties,” Sarma said.

Sarma also said that Assam has benefited immensely from Bhutan King’s visions. “We have benefited immensely from His Majesty’s vision. I conveyed the enthusiasm among our people to strengthen Hon’ble Prime Minister’s doctrine of Neighbourhood First,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

King Wangchuk also visited the Kamakhya Temple on Friday and later interacted with the Bhutanese diaspora in Guwahati where he attended cultural events. On Saturday morning, Wangchuk left for Kaziranga National Park.

As per the statement issued by the ministry of external affairs (MEA) on Thursday, Druk Gyalpo will be in India till November 10 and is also set to visit other states. He will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, external affairs minister S Jaishankar and other senior officials.

The MEA stated that India and Bhutan enjoy unique ties of friendship and cooperation, characterised by understanding and mutual trust. “This visit would provide an opportunity to discuss issues of both the countries,” MEA said.

There will be discussions on the gamut of bilateral cooperation and to advance the bilateral partnership across diverse sectors during his visit, according to the MEA.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!