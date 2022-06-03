T’gana BJP euphoric over proposed party national executive meet in Hyd

The Telangana unit of Bharatiya Janata Party is in an upbeat mood following a proposal of the Bharatiya Janata Party leadership to hold its national executive meeting in Hyderabad on July 2 and 3.

“The party leadership is yet to make an official announcement in this regard but reports that Hyderabad is being considered for the national executive committee meeting is definitely an exciting news for all of us,” Telangana BJP spokesman NV Subhash told HT.

On Wednesday, BJP national organising secretary BL Santosh, along with party general secretary in-charge of Telangana Tarun Chugh and other senior leaders of the party visited various places, including some star hotels, to finalise the venue.

“In all probability, the national executive meeting may be held at Hyderabad International Convention Centre adjacent to Novotel Hotel at Madhapur, which has all the facilities to host the two-day event,” Subhash said, adding a final decision would be taken by the party national leadership.

Another senior BJP leader, who pleaded anonymity, said Santosh and his team had also identified star hotels to accommodate the party delegates, including chief ministers of 19 BJP-ruled states, coming to the executive meeting.

“Tentatively, it has been decided that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi would stay put in the Raj Bhavan guesthouse at Somajiguda,” he said.

According to him, the Prime Minister, Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda would stay put in Hyderabad for three days to take stock of the party situation in Telangana and give directions to the state leadership on the strategies to be adopted to win the next year’s assembly elections.

“That the party is considering Hyderabad for the national executive meeting itself shows how keen the national leadership is to conquer Telangana. The presence of stalwarts in Hyderabad for three days and their brainstorming with the local leaders will definitely give a lot of fillip to the party cadre in the state, which will work with renewed enthusiasm for the party’s victory in the elections,” Subhash said.

The last time the BJP held its national executive in Hyderabad was in January, 2004 at Hotel Viceroy on the banks of Hussainsagar lake, when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister of the country and present Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu was the BJP national president.

Subhash said the recent meeting of the BJP cadres addressed by Narendra Modi at Begumpet on May 26, where he had called upon the people to put an end to the corrupt and family rule of Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) had given a lot of kick to the party.

“Earlier, Amit Shah and JP Nadda, besides a host of other national leaders addressed rallies on the occasion of state BJP president Bandi Sanjay’s padayatra. The party cadre is in an upbeat mood with these developments,” the BJP spokesman said.

The party is also hopeful that soon after the BJP national executive meeting, several disgruntled leaders from other parties would make a beeline to the BJP. “It is going to change the political dynamics of the state,” Subhash added.

The BJP, which had won just one seat in the 119-member Telangana assembly and lost deposits in as many as 103 seats in December 2018 elections, bounced back within five months by winning four out of 17 MP seats in April 2019 general elections.

Subsequently, the party put up an impressive show in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections in December 2020 by winning 46 seats in 150-member corporation, as against 56 of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi. It also bagged two more assembly seats in the by-elections to Dubbak and Huzurabad assembly constituencies, increasing its tally in the assembly to three.

