Thane civic body floats global tender for 5 lakh vaccine doses

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has floated a global Expression of Interest (EOI) for buying five lakh vaccine doses on Wednesday. The last date of submission for EOI is June 8, while the bids will be opened on June 9.

The civic body has a budget of ₹50 crore for the buying of these five lakh vaccine doses.

With the unavailability of adequate vaccine doses from the Central government, the TMC has planned to buy the vaccines from the global markets. The civic body got approval for the EOI from the general body last week.

As per the EOI, manufacturers, Indian partners, wholesalers, authorised dealers and distributors who have vaccines duly approved by the drug regulator, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) can submit the EOI.

An officer from TMC said, “We have asked the bidders to give us a clear timeline of vaccine stock, which will be available in the first 15 days after the EOI is signed in the next 15 to 30 days. Those who will provide maximum stock in a lesser time frame at a feasible cost will be given preference. The vaccine suppliers should also be responsible for providing their own transporting agents and cold storage facilities till the vaccines are supplied to the TMC centres. Moreover, if the vaccines need any specific cold storage conditions, other than the normal available with the corporation, provision for the same should also be done by the concern provider.”

The bidders who apply should also attach an earlier success story of supplying vaccines to any other government agency across the world.

He added, “The rate quoted in the bid should clarify the rate of per vaccine dose, which needs to be inclusive of all taxes, licensing fees, transportation cost and other charges. The bidder can be from anywhere across the world, except for those countries which share a border with India. The bids will be scrutinised by our Bid Evaluation Committee and will be approved for the further process.”