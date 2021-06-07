Thane on level 2: Hotels, cinema halls and malls will operate at 50% capacity

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has issued an unlock notification based on the level 2 guidelines of the state government, which will come into effect from Monday. The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has also issued a level 3 unlock notification in its limits.

In Thane, the hotels, cinema halls and malls will be operational with 50% capacity. Local services are not allowed, while public places, open ground and morning walk are permitted. All the government and private offices can be opened, sports complexes will be allowed from 5am to 9am and 5pm to 9pm for indoor and outdoor activities all day. Shooting will be allowed on regular basis.

Social and cultural gatherings will be allowed at 50% capacity. Marriages will be allowed with 50% capacity of the hall with a maximum of 100 people, while funerals will be allowed without any restrictions. Election and meeting of local bodies will be permitted at 50% capacity, while e-commerce, construction and agriculture work is allowed. Gym, spa and beauty parlour allowed with 50% capacity and public transport is allowed with 100% seatings.

In Kalyan-Dombivli, with the level 3 unlock imposed from Monday onwards, non-essential shops will remain shut during the weekend, while the duration to open the shops, have been increased to 4pm. Malls, theatres, multiplexes, auditoriums will remain closed.

Restaurant, hotels can remain open from 7am to 4pm with 50% capacity and home delivery allowed after 4pm. Public places, grounds and cycling are allowed from 5am to 9pm.

Private offices to be allowed on weekdays till 4pm with 50% capacity, sports to be allowed on the ground between 5am to 9pm and 6pm to 9pm, social and cultural gatherings allowed with 50% capacity till 4pm. Marriages are allowed with 50 persons, while 20 persons are allowed at a funeral.

“Even though the positivity rate is less than 5%, our oxygen beds occupancy is borderline. So as per the state government, the local civic bodies can decide on how to much allow and not. The decision un unlocking will be taken after reviewing the situation for a week,” said Vijay Suryavanshi, commissioner, KDMC.