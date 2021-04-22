Home / Cities / Others / Thane resumes vaccination process in 12 centres today
Thane resumes vaccination process in 12 centres today

By Ankita G Menon
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 12:26 PM IST
A day after Thane Municipal Corporation shut the vaccination process completely due to shortage of vaccines, the civic body resumed it in 12 centres on Thursday after receiving 3,500 vials. Eight of these centres have Covishield while four have Covaxin.

However, the problem is going to persist as 44 centres are still not open. “We received around 3,500 vials on Wednesday evening and we took a decision to keep a few centres open, but we are awaiting more dosages on Thursday, which will help us continue with the vaccination process,” said Thane mayor Naresh Mhaske.

On Wednesday, only one centre at Majiwada was opened with 300 vials of Covaxin for booster doses. However, they lasted only for two hours.

Thane Municipal Corporation has the capacity to vaccinate more than 10,000 beneficiaries in a day if all 56 centres are open. However, the shortage of vaccine compels the civic body to only open a few centres, based on the availability of the vaccine.

