Thane societies want to conduct vax drive, TMC says no doses available

Housing societies in Thane city have proposed to conduct vaccination drives on their premises. However, due to lack of vaccines TMC is unable to approve the same. The city did not have any vaccination scheduled on Sunday.

Around one lakh citizens are still awaiting their second dose in the city. Over three lakh citizens have been inoculated till now in the city.

There are around 700 housing societies that have come forward to conduct vaccinations within their premises. Thane Citizen Foundation (TCF) has prepared an online petition for housing societies to put forth the demand for vaccination centres. “TCF gets the support of 700 housing societies to start a vaccination drive in their premises. All support will be given to the TMC. Some residential complexes like Hiranandani Meadows and Laxminarayan Residency have already started preparations and provisions to convert their clubhouses into inoculation centres. This will save the hassle for many and also help vaccinate as many people as possible systematically. We are only awaiting TMC permission now,” said Kasber Augustine, president, TCF.

K Kumar, President, Progressive Thane Residents Association, said, “We have written to the civic body commissioner. There are 20 housing complexes within our vicinity with a population of over 3.5 lakh people. We would like to extend our support to the civic body by providing space at the Vasant Vihar Clubhouse which is centrally located and easily accessible. If our proposal is approved a major population of the city can get vaccinated.”

Meanwhile, TMC is reeling under the shortage of vaccination; “We have provisions for 56 centres and can start jumbo centres as well. Plans to come up with Drive-in facilities are also in place. However, there is a shortage of vaccination and our current focus is to provide booster doses to all those who have taken the first dose of the vaccination. If we get ample doses, we shall initiate all of this along with special camps in slum pockets,” said Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner, TMC.