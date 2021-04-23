Thane trader’s murder murder: Naresh Gor applies for bail, claims he was never contacted by Vaze

Cricket bookie Naresh Ramniklal Gor who was arrested in connection with the alleged murder of Thane trader Mansukh Hiran has filed a bail application before the special NIA (National Investigation Agency) court claiming that he was never contacted by suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze, a prime accused in the case

An NIA officer said the special court has asked the agency to file a reply to Gor’s bail plea by April 27.

Gor is suspected of having provided SIM cards to Vaze, one of which was purportedly used in commission of the trader’s murder.

In his bail plea filed through law firm Diamondwala & Co, Gor has claimed that he has been made a scapegoat by the investigating agency on Vaze’s insistence.

“The CDR (call data records) of the applicant [Gor] will disprove the case of the investigating agency. There is no shred of evidence to show that the applicant was aware of any conspiracy, much less any knowledge as to the purpose for which the purported SIM cards were going to be used by Vaze,” Gor claimed in his bail plea, adding that, there is no one to look after his wife and four-month-old child.

Hiran was found dead in a creek near Mumbra on March 5. Gor was arrested by the Maharashtra anti-terrorism squad (ATS) on March 21 in connection with the murder of Hiran – linked to the explosives-laden SUV found abandoned near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s south Mumbai home Antilia. The case was later handed over to NIA.

According to NIA, the murder case was linked to the SUV that was found parked Antilia in February.