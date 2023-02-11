‘The Netherlands ready to invest in U.P. in a big way’

LUCKNOW Companies based in The Netherlands are ready to invest in Uttar Pradesh in a big way as the state has conducive investment atmosphere, said Marten van den Berg, the Dutch ambassador to India at the partner country session, which was held as part of the Global Investors’ Summit on Saturday. “We are looking at a bright and promising partnership with Uttar Pradesh in all the areas. Deliberations are ongoing to finalise the investment in the state,” the ambassador further said.

On the occasion, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also addressed the gathering. In his speech, Maurya said, “During my trip to The Netherlands, I realised how Indian-origin people have mixed with the local population there just like sugar gets dissolved in the milk. They are contributing to the country’s development.”

Talking about investment opportunities in U.P, Maurya added, “Our state has adopted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s model of development. We have historic business ties with The Netherlands. I am proud to tell you that our government has prepared a roadmap for development that will benefit future generations. We are hopeful that The Netherlands and U.P. will witness historic growth in all sectors, including dairy, pharmaceutical, green energy, environment, and electronics.”

The deputy CM further said, ”In India, Philips, a Dutch conglomerate, has been a successful brand for decades now. Today, we have several Dutch companies looking to invest in Uttar Pradesh. We have a market of 25 crore people... My doors are open for every investor. I am here to solve their issues regarding policy matters.”

The session was also addressed by Piyush Varma, special secretary, Industrial development and MD PICUP; Girish K Chawla, senior director & commercial leader Signify Innovations India Limited; Bhavna Vishwanathan, CEO Kiremko India Private Limited; Sudeep Sangameswaran, MD Paques Environmental Technology Private Limited; Kushagra Nandan MD & CEO Sun Source Energy; and Therus Geiling, director GC International. The session was moderated by CII chairman U.P. State Council & CEO Technical Associates Industries Limited.