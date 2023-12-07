The Week and Hansa Research Survey: SGPGIMS secures 3rd spot in govt hosps ranking

LUCKNOW City-based Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) has secured the seventh position in The Week and Hansa Research Survey 2023’s Best Hospitals of India list. Notably, SGPGIMS also clinched the third spot among government hospitals in the country.

Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (Sourced)

Topping both charts is the renowned All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), solidifying its dominance in the healthcare sector. Following closely, Christian Medical College Vellore claims the second spot in the overall ranking, with Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research Chandigarh securing the third position.

Apollo Hospital Chennai and Medanta – The Medicity round out the top five at 4th and 5th places, respectively. Indraprastha Apollo Hospital Delhi holds the 6th spot, preceding SGPGIMS. However, in the realm of government hospitals, SGPGIMS finds itself trailing behind AIIMS Delhi and PGI Chandigarh, positioning itself as the third-best government hospital in the nation.

Expressing his satisfaction with the rankings, SGPGIMS director, Professor Radha Krishna Dhiman, said, “It’s gratifying to witness SGPGIMS surpassing institutions like Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, JIPMER Pondicherry, etc. We are committed to continuous improvement, aspiring to become the premier hospital in India.”

