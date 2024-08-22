‘Thief’ falls to death as he tries to flee from top of warehouse in Gurugram

Gurugram: A man fell to his death while he was trying to escape from the top of a warehouse on Pataudi Road allegedly after a robbery bid, police said on Thursday. A man fell to his death while he was trying to escape from the top of a warehouse on Pataudi Road allegedly after a robbery bid, police said on Thursday. (Representational Image)

They said that the incident came to light at about 4.30am on Thursday after a local person alerted the police control room about a body lying in front of a warehouse. According to the police, the suspect’s identity is yet to be ascertained.

Inspector Mahender Pathak, station house officer of the Shivaji Nagar police station, said that the incident took place in Manohar Nagar along Pataudi Road.

“The warehouse owner and the workers were contacted and interrogated but none of them knew the deceased, who was probably in his mid-20s. We are trying to identify him. We are also working on the reason why the suspect reached the terrace including the possibility of attempted theft,” he said.

The SHO said that the suspect had tried to jump from the terrace but got entangled in low-tension overhead wires of the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited and probably lost his balance due to which he sustained a severe head injury resulting in his death.

Pathak said that the incident seems to have taken place much before the suspect was spotted lying in a pool of blood. Investigators said that he was taken to the Civil Hospital in Sector-10A where doctors declared him dead following which the body was preserved in the government mortuary for identification.