In Lakharwa Garapur village under Tharwai police station limits of Prayagraj, miscreants held the family of a police constable hostage by locking them inside their rooms late Saturday night and escaped with gold and silver jewelry and cash worth several lakhs. The incident came to light on Sunday morning when the family woke up and found themselves locked in. Police teams, along with a dog squad and forensic experts, reached the spot to investigate. Thieves target cop’s house, flee with jewellery worth lakhs

According to the complaint filed by Lalchandra Yadav, his elder son, Pramod Yadav, is a constable with the Madhya Pradesh Police. Preparations were underway for the wedding of Lalchandra’s nephew on February 19, and all family members had gone to bed in their respective rooms on the night of February 21.

Lalchandra stated that thieves locked the doors of the rooms from outside and then broke open a cupboard in the adjacent room, taking away ₹60,000 in cash along with gold and silver ornaments valued at around ₹25 lakh. On Sunday morning, Lalchandra’s wife, Kamala Devi, woke up and realised their room had been bolted from outside. Her calls alerted their younger son, Abhay, and daughter‑in‑law, who were also locked in their room with a towel tied around the latch from outside. Abhay managed to free himself and then opened his mother’s door. It was only after this that the family discovered the theft.

In a separate incident the same night, thieves targeted the house of one Vijay Pasi in nearby Katiahi village, breaking through the rear wall and decamping with silver jewelry worth several thousand rupees.

SHO of Tharwai police station Santosh Pandey said that FIR has been registered in both matters and teams have been formed for the arrest of the thieves.

Four booked in farmer’s alleged murder Kaushambi

PRAYAGRAJ: A case of alleged murder has been registered against four people in Kaushambi after a court intervened in the death of a farmer whose body was found hanging last year. The action comes months after local police had closed the matter as a suicide.

Kuldeep Kumar, a resident of Danpur (Machhauli) village under Paschimsharira police station in Kaushambi, was found hanging inside the under‑construction house of one Sumit Chaudhary on November 11, 2025. Kuldeep’s family had immediately suspected murder, citing an old enmity, and his father, Ramdhyan, lodged a complaint. However, the police concluded it was a case of suicide and shelved the file.

Upset with the police findings, Ramdhyan approached the court. Acting on the court’s directions, police on Saturday registered a case under serious charges against four villagers — Narendra and Virendra, their father Arjun, and Ashish.

SHO of Paschimsharira police station Harish Tiwari said that investigation has begun. “Further action will be taken based on the facts that come to light,” he added.