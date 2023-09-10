Third eye vigil in Prayagraj: Operation Drishti starts showing results as police nab loot accused

‘Operation Drishti’ has begun giving results. On Sunday, police nabbed three looters, who were identified through CCTVs installed as part of ‘Operation Drishti’ under the Safe City project, officials said.

CCTV surveillance in Prayagraj (ht photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Joint police teams of Daraganj and SOG teams nabbed the accused. They claimed that 10 smartphones and a bike had been seized from the accused.

Commissioner of police Ramit Sharma said police received footage of the three looters through a CCTV installed at Alopibagh police outpost. He said police traced their location to Parade Ground where the looters had planned to commit some serious crime. The accused were identified as Sahil Hashmi, Rohit Bahal and Prince Shukla. Police said they have confessed their involvement in crime. Sharma said around 4000 CCTV cameras have been installed and more would be put up as per need.

“The officials have been directed to pace up things in rural areas,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Under the safe city project, around 2000 CCTVs cameras had already been installed in city areas. All CCTVs are connected to Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC).

Officials said the CCTVs installed at all sensitive spots in the district, through data collected from local police stations and complaints received through dial-112, have proved immensely useful in ensuring safety of people and catching criminals.

Police officials said locals, especially traders too, were encouraged to install them at their establishments.

Stress was laid on ensuring CCTV coverage in marketplaces, schools, colleges and other sensitive places.

“Majority of the CCTVs are connected to ICCC but some are also connected to control rooms set up at nearest police stations,” nodal officer, ‘Operation Drishti’ DCP Traffic, Abhinav Tyagi said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said feeds received from these cameras can be monitored through ICCC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON