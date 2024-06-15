Third National Lok Adalat to be held on Sept 14

As per the schedule of the National Legal Services Authority, New Delhi, the third National Lok Adalat of the year will be held on September 14. Court fee stands refunded in the pending cases in which settlement between the parties is arrived at in the Lok Adalat. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Divulging details, Surabhi Prashar, chief judicial magistrate-cum-secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Mohali, after holding a meeting with the representatives of departments of revenue, communication, banks, municipal corporation and water supply, said they were asked to identify the cases that may be settled in the National Lok Adalat. They were impressed upon to file pre-litigative cases in the National Lok Adalat for settlement at pre-litigation stage.

In the National Lok Adalat, even pre-litigative cases can be taken up without filing a regular case and without affixing court fee. Court fee stands refunded in the pending cases in which settlement between the parties is arrived at in the Lok Adalat.

Criminal compoundable offences, Negotiable Instruments Act cases under Section 138, bank recovery cases, Motor Accident Claims Tribunals cases, matrimonial disputes, labour disputes, land acquisition cases, electricity and water bills (excluding non-compoundable theft cases), service matters relating to pay and allowances and retiral benefits, revenue cases and other civil cases (rent, easmentary rights, injunction suits, specific performance suits) etc., will be taken up at the Lok Adalat.