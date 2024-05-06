Third-year engineering student dies by suicide at NIT Calicut

A third-year engineering student of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Calicut allegedly died by suicide in the early hours of Monday, the Kerala police said. The 19-year-old B.Tech (mechanical) engineering student was a native of Mumbai. For representational purposes only.

“The student jumped to death from the sixth floor of the on-campus hostel building around 6am. He was declared brought dead by the Kozhikode Medical College and Hospital. No suicide note has been recovered yet,” an officer at the Kunnamangalam police station told HT.

While the reason is unclear, the police learnt that the student had informed his family in Mumbai about his intentions prior to his death.

“The inquest proceedings have been completed and the autopsy will be done today before handing the body to his family members. A case of unnatural death has been registered,” the police officer said.

On 15 February 2023, a second-year B.Tech student from Bardhaman in West Bengal had similarly died by suicide after jumping from the hostel building inside the NIT campus in Kozhikode.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290