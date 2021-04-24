Those who assault docs will go to jail and beaten up: Minister

ARA

Union minister and Ara MP R K Singh on Saturday warned of strict action against all those who indulge in acts of violence against doctors on duty.

During an inspection of Ara Sadar Hospital, Singh said doctors are doing their duty in tough circumstances endangering their lives. “If anyone assaults doctors, stringent action will be taken. Those who indulge in such acts will go to jail and will be beaten there too. The district administration has been asked to deal with them with a firm hand,” Singh said while reacting to ruckus created by attendants of patients at emergency ward of the hospital on Saturday following death of a woman.

According to her family members, 36-year-old Arti Devi was suffering from pneumonia and was undergoing treatment. Around Saturday noon, she started feeling uncomfortable and was rushed to emergency ward of Ara Sadar hospital for treatment. The nurse allegedly gave her an injection after which she died.

Her family members created a ruckus and damaged the equipment kept in the emergency ward. The doctor and other medical staff had to escaped from the scene.

Hospital superintendent Dr Praveen Kumar Sinha said, “There was no lapse on the part of medical staff. The victim came in a serious condition and could not survive.”

Station house officer of Ara town police station, Shambhu Kumar Bhagat, said no complaint had been filed from either side.

