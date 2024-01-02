Those who avoided Ayodhya now cribbing about ‘no invite’: Yogi

Targeting the Opposition, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said those who used to hesitate to go to Ayodhya in the past are now complaining that they have not received the invitation for the grand (Pran Pratishtha) ceremony to be held at the Ram temple on January 22. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Agra on Monday. (HT Photo)

He also highlighted Ayodhya’s development and said it has been connected by road, rail and air and measures will be initiated to connect the pilgrim town by the water route.

“Those who used to avoid coming to Ayodhya in the past are now saying that they will visit Ayodhya if invited. This is the change and happens only if we make someone realise our strength and then others join you,” Yogi Adityanath said at Vatsalya Gram in Vrindavan where, along with defence minister Rajnath Singh, he inaugurated the first sainik school exclusively for girls.

“The agitation for Ram temple was led by Vishwa Hindu Parishad under the able direction of RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh). The scenario has now changed in Ayodhya which only had a train connecting it (in the past), but now is connected by a four-lane highway. Anyone visiting Ayodhya after January 22 will have the feeling of Treta Yug,” he added.

He expressed confidence that military training will be given at “Gurukulam Balika Sainya school’ affiliated to the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) and it will have 120 seats.

“We need to empower girls to have a strong social order which is free from rigid beliefs. We are thankful to the defence minister for allowing the admission of girls to sainik school,” the chief minister said.

“The first sainik school of U.P. was established in 1960 in Lucknow on the initiative of then chief minister Dr Sampoornanand and one of its alumni Captain Manoj Pandey was decorated with the Param Vir Chakra (posthumously). We need to instill the discipline of soldiers in the youth of the nation,” the chief minister said.

He praised Mission Shakti aimed at security, respect and self-reliance of girls in Uttar Pradesh.

The chief minister also called upon citizens to join efforts to make India a developed nation by the year 2047.

“The concept of vocal for local, the aim of attaining self-reliance, ending of signs of slavery, respect to our own heritage, social justice, unity and integrity will all assist in making India a power to reckon with by the year 2047,” he said.

“We need to strengthen ourselves and now on, we will resolve issues through dialogue instead of conflict… Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad is doing much for development in Mathura,” the chief minister said.