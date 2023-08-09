Rallies held in Manipur for early settlement of Indo-Naga issue

Thousands of Nagas in Manipur took to the streets on Wednesday in simultaneous rallies against the backdrop of the ethnic violence in Manipur and delays in the settlement of the Naga peace process.

Thousands of Nagas in Manipur took to the streets on Wednesday in simultaneous rallies

The protest rallies were held in Naga areas across four district headquarters of Senapati, Ukhrul, Chandel and Tamenglong under the aegis of the United Naga Council (UNC), urging the Centre to create the vital space for the final settlement of the Indo-Naga political issue “with a sense of high urgency”.

The rallies were taken out to press for the successful conclusion of peace talks between the Centre and Naga groups based on the 2015 Framework Agreement.

Through the rallies, UNC, which is the apex body of Nagas in Manipur state encompassing 20 Naga tribes, registered the collective sentiments of its affiliate tribes and their desire to the government of India to exercise the political will to conclude the protracted negotiations on Naga political issue.

In 2015, the Centre signed the Naga Peace Accord (also referred to as the Framework Agreement) with the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) to resolve the protracted Naga political issue and also entered into an agreed position with Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) in December 2017.

“The signing of the Framework Agreement is well past eight years and we are aware that it has run into a stalemate on interpretation and accommodation of the principal issues of flag and constitution which has been envisaged and implied in the Framework Agreement,” the UNC stated in a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi which was submitted through the deputy commissioner of Senapati.

The organisation further called upon the Centre to honour the agreement by accepting the fact that sovereignty lies with people and by extension, that the Naga flag and constitution must be an integral part of the “shared sovereignty”.

“We would also like to place that the Naga people will not accept the disintegration of Naga land or any act that will adversely affect the interest of the Naga people while attempting to address the demands of any other community. We can only state that such misadventures will have serious ramifications that will provoke further senseless violence in different communities,” the statement added.

Since May 3, the northeastern state has been gripped by ethnic clashes – primarily between the tribal Kukis, who reside mostly in the hill districts, and the majority Meiteis, the dominant community in Imphal valley – in which at least 160 people have died and over 50,000 have been displaced.

This assertion comes at a time when the Kuki tribals are demanding a separate administration in Manipur. Recently, the state’s 10 Naga legislators have voiced out that any separate administrative setup in the hill districts should be based on the Naga peace process.

During Wednesday’s rally in Senapati district headquarters, UNC president Ng Lorho questioned the Centre’s political will and sincerity towards resolving the decades-old Naga political issue.

“The fate of the Framework Agreement hangs in balance as the government of India fiddles with what has been agreed upon,” he remarked.

“The Nagas can never be divided by any artificial district, state or international boundaries but shall stand our ground on Naga national principle and remain united no matter what may come,” Lorho said, further indicating that Nagas are spread across four states- Nagaland, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, and in parts of Myanmar as well.

The Framework Agreement was signed 18 years after the two (government of India and the Nagas) entered a ceasefire agreement.

“26 years of negotiation with seven prime ministers is enough,” read one of the many placards held up by the protestors, conveying a strong message that the political dialogues have dragged on for too long.

Several organizations have extended their support to the UNC rally. In Nagaland, the Naga Students’ Federation and the Naga Hoho have endorsed the UNC call for an early honourable and amicable settlement of the Indo-Naga.

In Manipur, the apex body of Kuki tribes– Kuki Inpi Manipur also extended its endorsement stating that the central leadership should expedite the processes of resolving the demands of tribal communities to ensure lasting peace in Manipur.

The next round of talks between the Centre and NSCN-IM is expected to resume after the independence day celebrations.

