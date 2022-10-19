Naga peace process: NSCN (IM), NNPGs agree to move forward over past divisions

In a significant step in the ongoing Naga peace process, the Isak-Muivah led National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN (IM) and a conglomerate of seven Naga national political groups (NNPGs) have agreed to commit themselves to the values of truth, forgiveness and peace in moving towards a shared future over the divisions of their past, according to a joint statement issued by them on Wednesday.

“Understanding the urgency to rise above our present condition, the NNPGs and the NSCN are committing ourselves to the values of Truth, Forgiveness, Justice, and Peace as the discerning power to help us choose a shared future over the divisions of the past. We urge the Naga public to jointly participate and support this process of shaping and building this future together,” said a joint statement by NNPG convener N Kitovi Zhimomi and NSCN (IM) vice chairman Tongmeth Wangnao.

The two sides stated to have agreed to form a council of Naga relationships and cooperation to explore realistic ways for Nagas to move forward on the basis of Naga people’s historical and political rights during a two-day meeting facilitated by the Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR) at Kolkata on October 17 and 18.

The NSCN (IM), which has been in a ceasefire agreement with the government of India since 1997, signed the Framework Agreement with the Centre in 2015 while the NNPGs signed an “Agreed Position” with the Centre in 2017. The peace talks, with both groups, are considered to have been concluded in October 2019, however, inking a settlement to the protracted Naga political issue has been prolonged due to a few “competencies”, including a separate Naga flag and constitution (Yehzabo) demand by NSCN (IM). The civil society believes that the peace talks with the government of India would take care of itself once Nagas/Naga groups speak in unison and through a common platform.

On September 14, the NSCN (IM) and the NNPGs came together for the first time in over a decade, also under the initiative of FNR, and signed the “September Joint Accordant”, making a commitment to find ways to transcend their differences through cooperation on the principles of peace. The recent meeting in Kolkata was a way of taking forward the September Joint Accordant’s resolve “to chart a path forward”. The two groups further said that they have agreed to form “Council of Naga Relationships and Cooperation” to be led by the convenor of NNPGs N Kitovi Zhimomi and NSCN (IM) chairman Q Tuccu.