Threat of diseases looms in Prayagraj as Ganga, Yamuna waters recede

As the water levels of the Ganga and Yamuna recede, there is a clear and present danger of the spread of vector-borne diseases, even as the receding flood water leaves behind garbage, filth, mud and foul stench in low-lying areas like Baghada, Salori and Rajapur. Receding water leaves behind waste in localities in Prayagraj (HT Photo)

In many areas, the flood water has got logged in pits and roads with residents of many low-lying areas suffering from viral fever and diarrhoea, etc.

Sunita of Ashok Nagar said that she was finding it hard to clean the house which till recently had been inundated. Sunita’s two children are suffering from fever and diarrhea.

Rakesh Kumar of Baghada said out of seven family members, three are suffering from fever and vomiting.

Locals said that diseases are due to the filth left behind by flood waters.

Meanwhile, people living in relief camps set up by the administration are now returning home. Till Saturday, most families in seven relief camps had returned or were preparing to return to their homes.

However, the administration is still providing relief material and ration kits to those affected by floods in low-lying areas and relief camps.

The water level of Yamuna and Ganga rivers is receding fast.

On Saturday evening at 4 pm, the water level of the Ganga at Chhatnag was recorded at 81.28 m with a decrease of 8 cm while in the morning at 8 am it decreased by 46 cm.

Ganga at Phaphamau was recorded at 82.14 m with a decrease of 4 cm at 4 pm while in the morning at 8 am it had come down 64 cm. The water level of the Yamuna at Naini was recorded at 81.82 m with a decrease of 9 cm while in the morning at 8 am it decreased by 42 cm.