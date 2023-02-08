Three arrested for allegedly torturing, urinating on youth in Assam: Police

In a shocking incident reported from Assam’s Hailakandi district, three persons were arrested for allegedly assaulting and urinating on a man over suspicion of him being a thief, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The entire incident was caught on camera and it was widely shared on social media.

The incident took place in Kathlichera area on Monday evening and police detained four persons including two women on Tuesday.

Superintendent of police of Hailakandi district, Navaneet Mahanta said they arrested three of them.

The fourth accused is a 75-year-old cancer patient due to which they let her go.

Also Read: One arrested for kidnapping, torturing Punjab man in Karnal

“The matter came to us a day before and we were investigating it because there is a possibility of drugs connection. But later, the videos went viral and we received orders to take immediate action,” Mahanta said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The arrested persons have been identified and they will be produced before the court on Wednesday and further investigation will proceed, SP said.

As many as four videos were shared on social media on Tuesday evening.

In the videos, one of the accused is seen torturing a younger man with an iron rod suspecting him to be a thief.

Later, he tied the thief with a tree, forcing him to admit his crime.

In the other video, the accused was seen shaving the head of the suspected thief and in the next one, the accused is allegedly urinating on the youth, police said.

“They tortured me mercilessly and stole my mobile phone. They forced me to admit that I have stolen things but nothing was found,” the complainant told police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Responding to a tweet, the director general of Assam Police, GP Singh assured to take action against the persons involved in the act.

Singh later informed that four persons were arrested in the case.

“Reference Hailakandi viral video of torture - the main accused has been arrested by Hailakandi Police along with three others. Lawful action follows.”

“There are allegations of selling drugs against the main accused’s family which was not mentioned in the FIR lodged by the complainant. We have taken another case suo moto to investigate it,” Mahanta told HT.