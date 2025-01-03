Menu Explore
Three AU students suspended for ragging, expelled from hostel

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Jan 03, 2025 07:00 AM IST

They have been asked to appear in the Proctor’s Office on January 16 and personally provide their explanations, officials added

The Allahabad University suspended three students on charges of ragging freshers at Diamond Jubilee (DJ) Hostel of the University on Thursday. The students have also been expelled from the hostel with immediate effect besides a show cause notice has also been issued to each of them seeking their reply on the charges levelled against them, informed AU officials.

AU campus (File)
AU campus (File)

All three students have been asked to appear in the Proctor’s Office on January 16 and personally provide their explanations, officials added.

As per reports, new entrants of DJ Hostel had recently lodged a complained with AU officials and also registered their complaint against the harassment on the government anti-ragging portal alleging that that they had been physically and mentally tortured by the hostel seniors. On receiving the complaint, a three-member committee was formed by the varsity. AU proctor Prof Rakesh Kumar Singh said that the committee investigated the allegations and found them to be true prima facie.

Prof Singh said that the new students complained in writing to the proctor’s office and the anti-ragging portal alleging that Akash Mishra of the LLB second year, Achyut Tripathi of MA (Hindi) second year and Kuldeep Singh of MCom second year were physically and mentally harassing the junior students in the name of taking introduction.

The students had alleged that these three deliberately harassed them and also made them undergo various types of physical torture. The accused students have been directed to appear in the proctor’s office between 3pm and 4pm on January 16 along with their parents and give a written explanation of their act as this act falls under the category of a serious crime and explain as to why shouldn’t their degrees be cancelled and their admission to any course in the university not be cancelled, he added.

