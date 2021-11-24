Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Three booked for trying to extort 15 lakh from realtor in Pune

PUNE: The Pune police booked three persons for attempting to extort ₹15 lakh from a Pune realtor, Yuvraj Dhamale
Published on Nov 24, 2021 12:18 AM IST
PUNE: The Pune police booked three persons for attempting to extort 15 lakh from a Pune realtor, Yuvraj Dhamale. A case in the matter has been registered at Kondhwa police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Senior police inspector Sardar Patil of Kondhwa police station said, “We have not yet arrested anyone in the case. The three accused live in the building built by Dhamale, and a case was registered yesterday (Monday) based on his complaint.”

The three accused are home-owners in a project that Dhamale’s company recently concluded in Kondhwa. The home-owners called for a meeting after Dhamale failed to complete and make available to the society members common building amenities. Dhamale, who is the son-in-law of former BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kakade, told the police that the men threatened to run him over with a vehicle if he failed to pay them 15 lakh for not providing the amenities that they were promised. The trio allegedly also threatened Dhamale with false cases if he failed to deliver on the promised services.

The police have not yet arrested the three accused home-owners in Dhamale’s project.

